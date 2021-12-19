Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in November

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 481,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.7 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPXWF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Capital Power stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. Capital Power has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $36.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

