Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CPIVF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Get Captiva Verde Wellness alerts:

About Captiva Verde Wellness

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.