Carbon Trading Down 23.5% This Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $4.23 million and $146,385.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00052581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.70 or 0.08274411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00075651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,467.02 or 1.00004447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00046600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,110,268 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.