Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,737 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.8% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $323.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.54 and a 200 day moving average of $298.75. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

