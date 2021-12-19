Carry Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Carry has a market cap of $93.53 million and $7.20 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00127101 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011803 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,961,717 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

