Cartesi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.72 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $317.17 million and $17.72 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.43 or 0.08389150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00076127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,059.71 or 1.00062796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00048677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 488,237,131 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.