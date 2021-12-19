Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will post $103.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.80 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $120.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $400.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $401.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $436.57 million, with estimates ranging from $425.90 million to $450.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CASA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 55.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Casa Systems by 59.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,796 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $6,251,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Casa Systems by 11,972.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 187,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in Casa Systems by 75.0% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $451.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.03. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

