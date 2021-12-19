Castle Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Castle has a total market cap of $15,800.43 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Castle has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.40 or 0.00276860 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009746 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008960 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002998 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00017065 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Castle

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.