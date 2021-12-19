Castweet Price Tops $0.0839 on Top Exchanges (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a market cap of $150,587.19 and approximately $248.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SORA (XOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.00291447 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 2,591.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.72 or 0.00026351 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 1,213,265,171.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176,223.20 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

