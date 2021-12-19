Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,107,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,718,000 after purchasing an additional 241,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CATY traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $46.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.