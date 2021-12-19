CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Short Interest Up 22.4% in November

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CBAT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. 3,377,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,071. CBAK Energy Technology has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $157.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 3.17.
CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 119.23%.
CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.
