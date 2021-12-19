Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 97.1% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,126,000 after acquiring an additional 582,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after acquiring an additional 477,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after purchasing an additional 363,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,173,000 after purchasing an additional 214,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.53.

Shares of CE opened at $159.23 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $115.42 and a one year high of $174.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.57 and its 200-day moving average is $157.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

