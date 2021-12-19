Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Centene by 101.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701,038 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $249,188,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $131,488,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 6,316.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Centene by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $83.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,912 shares of company stock worth $9,420,629. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

