Centrality Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Centrality has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $242.83 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

