Ceres Hits Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Ceres has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $165,070.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for approximately $237.92 or 0.00502735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053277 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.50 or 0.08286133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00076638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,314.92 or 0.99976550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00048973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002685 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 7,033 coins and its circulating supply is 5,158 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

