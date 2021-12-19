Ceres Price Reaches $225.44 on Top Exchanges (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Ceres has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $153,169.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for about $225.44 or 0.00480336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.58 or 0.08296047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00076445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,842.36 or 0.99806863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00048367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 7,075 coins and its circulating supply is 5,200 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

