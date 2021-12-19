CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Update

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CFN Enterprises stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. CFN Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Get CFN Enterprises alerts:

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves in providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MO.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.