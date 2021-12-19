Chain Guardians (CGG) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $48.38 million and $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00041824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007143 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

CGG is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

