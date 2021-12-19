Chainlink (LINK) Achieves Market Cap of $8.94 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for about $19.14 or 0.00040641 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $8.94 billion and approximately $705.32 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00203496 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,550 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.