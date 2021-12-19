Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

CRL opened at $362.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $389.22 and its 200-day moving average is $396.90. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.16 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

