Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Down 23.9% in November

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Chemed stock traded up $14.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $514.10. 295,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,667. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.58.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the second quarter worth about $24,504,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Chemed by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chemed by 300.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Chemed by 23.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.