Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADMF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Chemesis International has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International, Inc engages in the production and manufacture of medical and recreational cannabis. Its activities include cultivation, extraction, distribution, and retail services. The firm focuses its operation in California and Puerto Rico. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

