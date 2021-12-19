Chia Network Market Capitalization Hits $248.91 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Chia Network has a total market cap of $248.91 million and $10.11 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for $96.95 or 0.00205851 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chia Network has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.97 or 0.08320933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00076375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,036.15 or 0.99869167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00048585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,567,325 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

