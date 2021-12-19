China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of China Merchants Bank stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.83. China Merchants Bank has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

