China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,280 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.33% of China Natural Resources worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.65 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.