China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900,500 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 747,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 643.2 days.

Shares of CHVKF opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. China Vanke has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

