China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900,500 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 747,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 643.2 days.
Shares of CHVKF opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. China Vanke has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.20.
China Vanke Company Profile
Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.