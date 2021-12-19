Chonk Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Chonk has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chonk has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $1,417.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for $35.58 or 0.00076352 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00040413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

