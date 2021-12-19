Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Down 23.8% in November

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.90.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.72%.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.
