Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Down 23.8% in November

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CJEWY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

