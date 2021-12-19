Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 51,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.4% in the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 66.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $438.51 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.70.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

