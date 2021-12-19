Cipher Market Cap Hits $102,737.76 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cipher has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $102,737.76 and approximately $1,846.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.46 or 0.00380807 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009812 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000903 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.11 or 0.01452984 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

