Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 11.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Citigroup by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 242.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of C stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

