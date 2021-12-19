Civic Market Capitalization Achieves $219.23 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Civic coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $219.23 million and approximately $12.19 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00040834 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006990 BTC.

About Civic

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

