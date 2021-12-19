Civilization (CIV) Achieves Market Cap of $36.30 Million

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Civilization has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civilization has a market cap of $36.30 million and approximately $304,932.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00040641 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

