Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -148.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

