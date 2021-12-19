Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Down 21.3% in November

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clever Leaves by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clever Leaves by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

NASDAQ CLVR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. 236,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,550. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. Clever Leaves has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 173.72% and a negative return on equity of 36.21%.

Several research firms have commented on CLVR. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Clever Leaves from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.