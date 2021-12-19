Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

