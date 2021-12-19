Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the November 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAAS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Cloopen Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Cloopen Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,357,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Cloopen Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,720,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cloopen Group by 36,742.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 367,421 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cloopen Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAAS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. 1,121,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,034. Cloopen Group has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Cloopen Group had a negative net margin of 68.36% and a negative return on equity of 66.20%. The company had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

