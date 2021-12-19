Clover Finance (CLV) Price Down 20.8% This Week

Clover Finance (CURRENCY:CLV) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001645 BTC on popular exchanges. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $163.57 million and approximately $14.49 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Clover Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00167077 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.23 or 0.00231831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00053102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.87 or 0.08343111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

CLV uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,071,790 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PoW/PoS coin that seems to be a scam. Clevernodes Much like masternodes, the objective of clevernodes will be to keep CLV off the market by rewarding big investors for “holding”. To run a clevernode you will need to have 25,000 (this number is still being discussed), this 25,000 will need to have been in your wallet for at least 2 weeks, you can think about it as a the clevernode minimum stake age. How will payments work? Payments relative to the past month will be made every 1st of next month. To be eligible for the payment you will need to, in the previous month have staked at least 25,000 CLV for at least 2 weeks. How much will be paid? Clevernode owners will receive the equivalent to triple the normal stake (9 * 3 = 27%/year) over the coins that staked for at least 2 weeks. With clevernodes we hope to increase Clevercoin's value while rewarding the investors that are supporting the project. If you have any suggestions/commentaries please tell us, this is the time to. EXAMPLE: Tom stakes 30,000 CLV for 3 weeks in July 2015. He will receive, in his wallet in August 1st, 675 CLV. “

Clover Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clover Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clover Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.