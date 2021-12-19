CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,300 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 263,900 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of CLPS Incorporation worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLPS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.19. 169,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,388. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. CLPS Incorporation has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

