Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s earnings. Cocrystal Pharma reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cocrystal Pharma.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:COCP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 449,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,490. The firm has a market cap of $71.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 10.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 14.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

