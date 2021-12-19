Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Short Interest Down 23.4% in November

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the November 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of COGT stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,585. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $329.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.89. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COGT. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

