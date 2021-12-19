Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,008 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,419 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

CTSH stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

