Coldstack (CLS) Hits Market Cap of $2.84 Million

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00004028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coldstack has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Coldstack has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $180,784.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00052494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.87 or 0.08300098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00076157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,797.00 or 0.99828518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

