Collateral Pay Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0951 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $588,711.47 and approximately $2,865.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.67 or 0.08276026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00076412 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,314.84 or 1.00003138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00048692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.