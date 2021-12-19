ColossusXT Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.00 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 156.8% higher against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and $9.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013506 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000119 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001219 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,373,084,471 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.