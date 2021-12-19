Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,175,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,629 shares during the period. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 5.56% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $67,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIAL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 202,048 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 4,021.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 146,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 142,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,645 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period.

Shares of DIAL stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.