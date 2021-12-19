Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.88. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $67.97.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $68.01. 1,418,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,445. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $59.48 and a 52-week high of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average is $71.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.