Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CNAF stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.46. Commercial National Financial has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

