Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 44,715 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,715 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $32,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $55.67.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.