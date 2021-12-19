Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 9,313 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $48,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $589,000. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $273.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.80 and a 200 day moving average of $286.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $255.23 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

